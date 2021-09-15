Recall Election in California in 2021: Polls Show Democrat Gavin Newsom Will Survive.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to win the recall election on Tuesday, according to polls. In a field of 46 contenders, talk show presenter Larry Elder is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Newsom needs more than half of Californians to vote “no” on the recall ballot to win.

A second question for those who vote “yes” asks voters to choose a candidate to replace Newsom.

According to Real Clear Politics’ aggregated surveys, Newsom is leading with over 56 percent of voters. According to a recent poll conducted by Emerson College/Nexstar Media, 60 percent of voters oppose the recall, while 40 percent support it.

The Trafalgar Group conducted the closest poll, with 53.3 percent voting “no” and 44.7 percent voting “yes” on the recall.

After facing criticism for his COVID-19 reaction, including his mask demands, lockdowns, and vaccine restrictions, Newsom, 53, has faced seven Republican-backed recall petitions.

According to latest Edison Research figures, over 9.1 million pre-election recall ballots had been cast.

At 8 p.m. PT, the polls close.

Many Californians have been using the hashtag #CaliforniaRecall to share photos and videos of their voting experience on Twitter.

In the left-leaning state of California, Newsom earned a landslide victory in the 2018 gubernatorial election. President Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump by a margin of 63 percent to 34 percent in 2020.

The last time a Republican won a gubernatorial election in California was in 2006. The last time a Republican won a U.S. Senate election in California was in 1988.