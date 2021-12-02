‘Real America Is Done With COVID-19,’ says a Republican congressman.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are out of touch with “Real America” because of their persistent concern about COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron version.

Jordan tweeted, “Real America is done with #COVID19.” “Fauci and Biden are the only individuals who don’t get it.” #COVID19 is over in Real America.

Fauci told reporters on Wednesday, “The fact is that if people are eligible for a boost, they should get vaccinated and boosted. That’s why I keep coming back to it because it’s the only way to solve this situation.” Jordan has made ludicrous assertions about the epidemic in the past. He is a fervent fan of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States.

“Where does it end?” Jordan questioned during a heated exchange with Fauci during a subcommittee hearing in April. What number do we receive our liberties back at when it’s all said and done?” Following the discovery of a second case of the Omicron strain in the United States, officials urged people to be vaccinated and enhance their immunity if possible.

The United States had 119,609 recent instances of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with a 7-day moving average of 82,846 cases per day. Between 2020 and 2021, the United States recorded around 777,000 deaths and 48.1 million cases. In the United States, around 75% of people aged 5 and up are vaccinated, however it is uncertain if the vaccination or other COVID-19 therapies are effective against the new Omicron strain.

Real America does not exist. WE ARE ALL AMERICANS, whether you are a long-suffering Browns fan or a Lions fan; whether you live in Paris TX or Perris CA; whether you slurp kale smoothies or eat apple pie; whether you prefer beer that tastes great or is less filling; whether you slurp kale smoothies or eat apple pie; whether you prefer beer that tastes great or is less filling. https://t.co/6lVybOD0UR