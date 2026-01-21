Push for Term Limits Gains Momentum as Texas Candidates and Michelle Obama Lead Charge

Calls for term limits in American politics have gained significant traction, with new pledges from Texas congressional candidates and influential public figures adding weight to the movement. On January 21, 2026, U.S. Term Limits (USTL), a nonpartisan group advocating for congressional reform, celebrated the support of several Texas candidates who signed a pledge to push for a constitutional amendment that would limit congressional service to three terms in the House and two in the Senate.

Growing Support for Reform

Among those making this pledge is Francisco Canseco, a candidate in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, who joined others such as Gretel Enck, Santos Limon, Brandon Herrera, and even the incumbent Rep. Ernest Gonzales. Their commitment to term limits reflects a broader national desire to reduce the influence of long-serving lawmakers and inject new energy into the political system. With more than 150 current members of Congress endorsing the term limits initiative, the movement has gained significant bipartisan support.

USTL’s president, Philip Blumel, praised these candidates for aligning with public sentiment. “This strong support shows that there are individuals willing to put self-interest aside and follow the will of the people,” Blumel said. According to USTL, the proposed amendment would limit congressional service to a total of three terms in the House and two in the Senate, aiming to prevent the concentration of power in the hands of career politicians.

The push for term limits has also gained public support. A Pew Research poll conducted in January 2026 found that 87% of Americans favor limiting the number of terms a member of Congress can serve. More strikingly, 56% of respondents strongly support the proposal, while only 12% are opposed. The broad public backing of term limits underscores the issue’s bipartisan appeal, with voters across the political spectrum expressing frustration with long-serving incumbents.

Michelle Obama’s Stand on Leadership Turnover

The term limits movement has received a powerful boost from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who made her views clear during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. In a candid exchange, Obama said she would actively oppose any effort to lift the two-term limit for the presidency if her husband, former President Barack Obama, were to consider running for a third term. While acknowledging the value of experience, Michelle Obama argued that leadership should reflect new perspectives, especially given the rapid changes the country faces.

“There’s so many talented people out there. Why would we keep going with the same people?” Obama remarked, emphasizing the need for fresh leadership and the challenges of maintaining a modern vision in a rapidly evolving world. She voiced concern over the lack of opportunities for younger leaders, saying, “How are we going to build young leaders if the same people keep doing it again and again?”

Her comments come amid discussions of a potential third-term run by former President Donald Trump, despite the legal restrictions of the 22nd Amendment. Obama’s support for term limits is seen as a reflection of widespread concerns about political stagnation and the aging of American leadership. She also reiterated her belief that eight years in office was sufficient, stressing that new leaders bring vital adaptability and global understanding.

Despite its growing popularity, the term limits proposal faces significant obstacles in Congress. To amend the U.S. Constitution, a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate would be required, along with ratification from at least 38 states. While critics argue that term limits might erode institutional knowledge and shift power to unelected bureaucrats, the momentum behind the movement continues to build.

With more candidates in Texas and other states endorsing the USTL pledge, and influential figures like Michelle Obama lending their support, the term limits debate is becoming a defining issue in the 2026 election cycle. As the movement gathers steam, Americans are left to confront fundamental questions about leadership, power, and the future of their democracy.