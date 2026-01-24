PSC’s Push for Power Over County Officials Sparks Showdown

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is proposing significant changes to the governance of county officials, sparking a new conflict over the devolution process. A draft bill currently circulating within government circles seeks to grant the PSC authority to recruit, transfer, and manage high-level county staff, a move that would sharply reduce the power of county Governors.

Governors at Odds with PSC Proposal

The draft bill, aimed at addressing what the PSC describes as a “politicized and inefficient” county workforce, targets top county officials such as Chief Officers and Directors. PSC advocates argue that political appointees—many of whom lack relevant expertise—have caused a range of issues including nepotism and inefficiency in service delivery. The proposed changes would create a professional cadre of public servants that could be deployed across the country to strengthen national cohesion.

“We cannot have a County Chief Officer for Health who has no medical background,” one PSC insider noted. “We want to create a standardized system where professionals, regardless of where they come from, can serve in any county.” The PSC’s vision is a system in which qualified individuals from all regions—such as an engineer from Turkana being posted to Kwale—could work in county administrations without political interference.

However, this push has met strong opposition from the Council of Governors (CoG), which sees the proposal as a direct challenge to their authority. Governors argue that the ability to hire and fire their own staff is central to their role. “Stripping us of this power would reduce Governors to mere figureheads, managing personnel they did not choose,” a CoG representative argued. The proposed bill, critics warn, could undermine the principles of devolution by centralizing control in Nairobi.

The Ghost of Centralization

Opponents of the bill fear that it marks the first step in a wider effort to erode the devolution process and centralize power in the national government. By controlling the recruitment and management of county staff, the national government could gain significant influence over county administrations, potentially bypassing the elected Governors altogether. “This could be a Trojan horse for re-centralization,” one political analyst warned.

One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is the proposed ability for the PSC to transfer county officials between counties. While this move mirrors the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) structure, it raises concerns about the practical implications of placing outsiders in politically charged local environments. Critics argue that these officials may face hostility in areas where local politics are closely tied to identity and history.

The proposed bill’s journey to Parliament is likely to spark a fierce debate, with both sides bracing for a confrontation over the future of devolution. For the ordinary citizen, however, the key issue remains whether the changes will lead to better services or create yet another layer of bureaucratic hurdles.

As the bill moves forward, both the PSC and Governors will continue to battle over who truly holds power over the counties—elected officials or the national bureaucracy.