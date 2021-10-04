Protesters confront Manchin in his houseboat and accompany Sinema to the restroom.

Protesters confronted Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), two centrist Democrats who have refused to support a Democrat-led $3.5 trillion social spending bill, which is one of President Joe Biden’s legislative priorities, arguing for a lower top line number and infuriating the party’s left flank.

According to Fox News, a group of kayakers hollered as Manchin stood at the back of his houseboat. “This is an investment, Senator. This isn’t about handing out money or spending money; it’s about creating the state that we both love!” exclaimed one kayaker. They were “fighting for our people,” the kayaker claimed.

Manchin may be seen leaning forward in a video of the interaction, as though taking the time to listen to the kayaker’s worries. As the rest of the group cheers her on, the kayaker says, “We need you to stand with us.” The West Virginia senator then expressed his gratitude for the kayaks, noting calmly that some of his houseboat neighbors had grumbled about the protest’s inconvenience.

Manchin can be seen replying to the demonstrators in another video. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing in good faith. I genuinely want to see a decent law that is balanced and well-written. And I’m sure it won’t suffice for some. Others in West Virginia will find it too much,” he predicted.

The kayakers identified a few policies they’d want to see changed, and Manchin agreed with them. The senator did remind out, however, that when it comes to Medicare expansion, the program’s solvency should come first.

Meanwhile, while the evenly divided United States Senate continues to debate the bill, demonstrators targeted Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Immigration activists followed her from her Arizona State University classroom to the bathroom, demanding her support for the trillion-dollar bill and Vice President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

After Sinema locked herself in a restroom stall, a female activist told her, “Just like we got you elected, we can throw you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us.”

Blanca, a female activist who identified herself as Blanca, said in a video of the confrontation that has been viewed more than three million times on Twitter, "in 2010 my grandparents both got deported because of SB1070," adding that her "grandfather passed away two weeks ago, and I was not able to go to Mexico and visit him because."