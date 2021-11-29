Prosecutors ‘After’ Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric: Cohen. Trump ‘Guilty’ Of Crimes; Prosecutors ‘After’ Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric: Cohen.

On Sunday, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump said that the former president is “guilty” of the crimes being investigated by New York prosecutors, and that prosecutors may go after Trump’s eldest children as well.

Michael Cohen stated on NBC’s Meet the Press that prosecutors in New York could charge Trump “tomorrow if they really wanted” as investigators look into whether the former president knowingly submitted fraudulent assessments to potential lenders as part of a fraud scheme.

“I can promise you that Donald Trump is fully responsible for his actions. Was I a part of much of his asset inflation and deflation? “The answer is yes,” Cohen continued.

After indicting Trump Organization’s longstanding CFO Allen Weisselberg for financial crimes, Cohen hinted that prosecutors would not halt the probe, and that they may indict Trump’s children next.

“They’re going after Donald, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and a whole slew of other people.” He went on to say, “You know, family as well.”

In December 2018, Cohan pled guilty to nine federal charges, including tax fraud and campaign financing violations. He accused Trump of directing him to make hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had sexual encounters with the former president, during his trial.

Cohen said he gave investigators “thousands and thousands” of documents after being freed from home arrest last week after pleading guilty to financial crimes and serving three years in prison.

Cohen’s comments came just days after new subpoenas for records about Trump’s businesses, including office buildings, hotels, and golf courses, were issued by prosecutors for Cyrus Vance Jr, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation. At least one subpoena was issued, requesting information on the Trump Organization’s asset valuation.

Prosecutors also questioned a Deutsche Bank employee. Over the years, Trump has gotten a loan from the bank totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. The loans were given to several of Trump’s hotels in Chicago and Washington, as well as a golf resort in Florida, according to people familiar with the situation.

In the investigation, Vance’s prosecutors are collaborating with New York State Attorney General Letitia James.