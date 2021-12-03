President Biden signs a bill to fund the government until February 18th.

President Biden has signed a bipartisan bill that would finance the government through February 18th, preventing a government shutdown.

The law passed the Senate by a vote of 69-28 and the House by a vote of 221-212, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., being the only House Republican to vote in favor.

A total of 60 votes were required.

The bill is now on its way to President Biden’s desk, where it will be signed into law before the end of the day tomorrow.

The bill was passed as Republicans threatened to shut down the government over Biden’s executive order requiring firms with at least 100 employees to force their employees to get vaccinated or be subjected to regular testing and mask regulations.

A Republican amendment to prevent federal money for the COVID-19 mandate was defeated 50-48 in the Senate. The package is expected to include $7 billion for Afghan refugees who helped the US military in Afghanistan during the conflict.

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the agreement will give lawmakers more time to raise the debt ceiling and avert a debt default, which would “eviscerate” the nation’s economic recovery and create a recession. A similar stopgap agreement was reached in October, but it was slated to expire Wednesday.

“I am glad that cooler heads prevailed in the end, and the government will remain open, and I thank the members of this chamber for bringing us back from the brink of an avoidable, unnecessary, and costly shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor prior to the vote.