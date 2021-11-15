President Barack Obama signs a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law, according to Vice President Joe Biden.

After months of negotiations with politicians on both sides of the aisle, President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan into law on Monday.

At the White House signing ceremony, Biden remarked, “My message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better.”

Over the next five years, the plan aims to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, transit, broadband, and utilities. The new law will invest $110 billion in roads and bridges, $66 billion in freight and passenger rail, and $65 billion in broadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroadbroad