Political Shocks in Kano: Governor Yusuf Resigns, Takes 22 Legislators With Him

The political balance in Kano State has been dramatically upended with Governor Abba Yusuf’s resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), accompanied by 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly and 44 local government chairmen. This large-scale defection threatens to leave the NNPP, led by Rabiu Kwankwaso, in a vulnerable position.

Mass Exodus from NNPP

Governor Abba Yusuf’s departure, which he attributed to “intractable internal crises” within the NNPP, marks the beginning of a significant political shift. Joining the Governor in resigning are 22 legislators from the Kano State Assembly, 8 Federal Representatives, and all 44 Local Government Chairmen. This coordinated exodus leaves the NNPP stripped of its leadership and control in Kano, a state considered vital in the northern political landscape.

Yusuf’s resignation has sent shockwaves through the party, destabilizing its position in the region. While the resignation letters have not officially declared his new political affiliation, sources point towards a shift towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which could see a consolidation of power for the APC in Kano.

The Reactions

The NNPP’s national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, responded defiantly to the defections. Speaking from his residence in Kano, Kwankwaso dismissed the resignations as a betrayal, asserting, “I am not for sale.” He suggested that the defections were cleansing the party of “fair-weather friends” and called on his supporters to remain steadfast, looking ahead to the 2027 elections.

For many in Kano, this political upheaval is seen as a strategic move by Yusuf to align with the federal government, potentially unlocking resources and development opportunities for the state. However, critics argue that this marks a severe betrayal of the Kwankwasiyya movement, which initially brought Yusuf to power.

With the NNPP now in disarray and its stronghold in Kano crumbling, the battle for control of the state is far from over. As political tensions rise, the future of Kano’s governance is increasingly tied to the shifting allegiances within the state and the nation’s ruling party.