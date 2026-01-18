Peter Salasya Urges ODM to Shift Focus from Gachagua’s Downfall

Peter Salasya, the Member of Parliament for Mumias East, has sparked a debate within the opposition ODM party with his unexpected defense of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Salasya criticized his ODM colleagues for their ongoing attacks on the impeached DP, urging them to instead concentrate on addressing the current government’s failures.

In a bold statement, Salasya questioned the opposition’s strategy, emphasizing that focusing on Gachagua—who is now out of office and residing in the village—was a waste of energy. “Why are we fighting Rigathi when he is in the village?” he asked, suggesting that ODM should redirect its efforts to holding the government accountable for its actions rather than attacking a man who no longer holds power.

Shift in Political Strategy?

This statement marks a shift in Salasya’s political approach, signaling that even former adversaries may find common ground as the political landscape continues to evolve ahead of the 2027 elections. Salasya’s remarks imply that the prolonged criticism of Gachagua could inadvertently be helping him gain sympathy from voters in Mt. Kenya, a region with significant political influence.

The MP’s comments came amid continued attacks from ODM leaders, who have not relented in criticizing Gachagua even after his fall from grace. However, Salasya argues that such actions are not only unproductive but could potentially backfire, rallying Gachagua’s supporters. He warned the opposition against engaging in a personality-driven politics that ignores the more pressing issues facing the country, especially unemployment, which remains a concern for many young people.

Salasya also pointed to a growing generational divide, with younger voters increasingly disillusioned by the focus on individual leaders rather than real solutions. “The youth are tired of personality cults. They want solutions to unemployment,” he said, underscoring the need for the opposition to evolve its messaging if it hopes to resonate with the electorate.

As the political realignment continues to unfold, Salasya’s call for a shift in focus could indicate the formation of new alliances between political blocs, particularly between the Western region and Mt. Kenya. These shifts, as Salasya suggests, may play a significant role in shaping the upcoming 2027 elections.

While it remains to be seen whether Salasya’s defense of Gachagua is a genuine shift in strategy or simply another moment of political theater, one thing is clear: Salasya’s controversial statements have once again positioned him at the heart of Kenya’s political discourse.