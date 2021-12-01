PETA Has A History Of Provocative, Attention-Grabbing Social Media Posts.

PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has not shied away from taking risks in order to get public attention on social media.

PETA launched a phony apparel brand called “Urban Outraged” on Tuesday to bring out Urban Outfitters for its usage of animal products.

PETA’s most recent and maybe most controversial gimmick was to name their proposed outfits after the persons who were “murdered” to make the things with “human leather.”

This is what it would look like if @UrbanOutfitters used humans the same way it does other animals.

Our new online store demonstrates why we want the company to stop using animal-derived components entirely. rYBSUS1AuAPETA (@peta) November 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/rYBSUS1AuAPETA (@peta) November 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/rYBSUS1A The Adrian Belt, for example, is characterized as “a nonbinary look from a nonbinary person,” meaning that a nonbinary person named Adrian was murdered and their skin was used to create the belt.

PETA goes to tremendous measures to capture the attention of social media users. On Twitter, the organization has over a million followers.

During the World Series, PETA issued a statement on Twitter calling for the name “bullpen” to be banned because it is hurtful to bulls. The animal rights organization then advocated using the term “arm barn” instead of “bullpen.” The term “bullpen” refers to the region of a “bull’s pen” where bulls are held before being slaughtered—a it’s speciesist term, and we should do better.

For baseball fans, players, and animals, switching to “arm barn” would be a home run pic.twitter.com/2FzSpDG9mQPETA (@peta) October 28, 2021

PETA published a post last year that displayed a Thanksgiving-style human-turkey hybrid. Bondage ropes fashioned into bows and what looks to be an artichoke sticking out of its back end were among the kink accessories worn by the hybrid.

“Imagine if you were the one being crammed for Thanksgiving dinner,” the message said.

This #Thanksgiving, consider swapping places with a turkey. PETA (@peta) November 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Uw28Bkcesy PETA took it a step farther this year. “You’re getting to third basting with a dead turkey… and you think that’s ‘normal’?” the text reads in a post that includes a picture of a man with a disturbing smile. Keep your fists out of the butts of birds. #Thanksgiving PETA (@peta) November 23, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Alm19HrQ2i