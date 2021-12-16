Pelosi Slams Congress Members’ Individual Stock-Trading Ban, Claims ‘Free-Market Economy’

Following an investigative media report that exposed stock filing irregularities by some lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected the concept of preventing members of Congress and their spouses from owning individual firm stock shares.

When asked about her thoughts on the restriction at a press conference on Wednesday, Pelosi answered, “We’re a free-market economy.” CNBC noted, “They should be able to engage in that.”

Concerns about potential conflicts of interest between members’ personal finances and their legislative responsibilities prompted Pelosi’s remarks. The House Speaker was also questioned if she had watched Business Insider’s Conflicted Congress series, in which it was discovered that 49 members of Congress and 182 top congressional staffers had broken the STOCK Act law after a five-month inquiry.

Pelosi said she hasn’t seen the show yet, but she recognizes the necessity of lawmakers abiding by the law.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 prohibits members of Congress and their staff from trading on knowledge obtained from their jobs, as well as from engaging in conflicts of interest. It also requires lawmakers and their family members to publicly disclose purchases and transactions of specific stocks, commodity futures, and bonds within 45 days of the acquisition or sale.

The statute specifically prohibits “Members of Congress and their employees from exploiting non-public information gained from their official positions for personal gain, and for other purposes.”

According to Business Insider, members of Congress and their staff “routinely” violated STOCK Act filing restrictions, although there have been irregularities in collecting fines from violators.

The site also discovered that there are no public records indicating if offending officials were fined for failing to comply with the Act’s terms. The penalties for first-time violators is $200, but it increases if they continue to skip stock ownership declaration dates. Insider suggested that the degree of culpability among violated Congress lawmakers and workers is unclear.

While Pelosi has justified members having individual stocks, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, disagree.

It was a “completely absurd” idea, according to Ocasio-Cortez, who added that “it shouldn’t be legal for us to trade individual stock with the information we have.”

In 2018, Warren, on the other hand, proposed legislation prohibiting members of Congress and White House employees from owning individual stocks.