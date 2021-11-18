Paul Gosar is chastised by the House of Representatives for threatening AOC and Vice President Biden in a video.

Rep. Paul Gosar, D-Ariz., was censured by the House of Representatives on Wednesday for an animated video he uploaded on social media, and his two committee assignments, the Committee on Natural Resources and the Committee on Oversight and Reform, were revoked.

He was chastised over a video he shared of a scene from the manga “Attack on Titan” by Hajime Isayama. Rep. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., as well as Gosar’s character, assault huge characters altered with photographs of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Biden in the video. The video’s description reads, “Attack of Migrants.” “What’s so difficult about admitting that this is incorrect?” This isn’t a story about me. This has nothing to do with Rep. Gosar. During the argument, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D-NY) said, “But this is about what we are ready to accept.”

This is the first occasion in nearly a decade that a member of Congress has been censured by the House. Democrats voted overwhelmingly to impeach Gosar. Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) voted against the censure of Gosar, while the rest of the GOP Representatives did not.

“I do not preach violence towards anyone,” Gosar claimed, despite the graphic tone of the video he released. I’ve never done it before. It was never my intention to irritate anyone.” Gosar also shared a joke mocking people for overreacting, particularly Democrats, with the caption “it’s a cartoon.” Relax”. He also retweeted a number of people who said he had done nothing wrong.

Some, however, believe that censure is insufficient. Gosar’s siblings, according to NBC, demanded that he be removed from Congress. According to The Hill, Gosar has expressed conspiracy ideas about the 2020 election in the past.

He also tweeted a video that appeared to show him getting up from his desk, putting on his jacket, and going about, along with the words “me omw [on my way]to finish immigration.”