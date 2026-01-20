Owino Accuses ODM of Plot to Sideline Him in 2027 Governor Race

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has warned that political heavyweights within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are plotting to deny him the party’s ticket for the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race. In a heated speech, Owino drew direct comparisons between his alleged mistreatment and the controversial sidelining of Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi during the 2022 election cycle.

Addressing supporters in Embakasi, Owino claimed that ODM power brokers were secretly working to undermine his bid for the city’s top seat. He accused the party’s leadership of replicating the strategy used against Wanyonyi, who was forced to step down as the ODM candidate in favor of Polycarp Igathe, a corporate technocrat. This decision, according to many observers, helped the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) clinch the Nairobi governor seat through Johnson Sakaja.

Political Betrayal and Ambition

“They want to play the same game they did with Tim,” Owino declared to a crowd of passionate supporters. “They used him, drained his resources, and then at the last moment, they brought in an outsider. I won’t be their Tim Wanyonyi. I will not step down for anyone.”

The accusations signal a deepening divide within ODM, as the younger, more outspoken members of the party challenge the influence of the established leadership. Owino has aggressively campaigned to position himself as the rightful heir to Nairobi’s political throne, but sources inside the party suggest that ODM’s old guard is uneasy about his brash approach to politics.

The 2027 Fight for Nairobi

The stakes in the 2027 race are high, with Owino positioning himself not just as a candidate for governor, but as a potential launchpad for his presidential ambitions in 2032. His message seems to resonate with ODM’s grassroots supporters, who remain disillusioned by the party’s past leadership decisions, including the controversial endorsement of Igathe in 2022.

In the midst of this internal party battle, political analyst Professor Herman Manyora observed, “Babu Owino has effectively thrown down the gauntlet to ODM. He is warning the leadership that if they mishandle his candidacy, the consequences could be catastrophic for the party.”

As the 2027 elections approach, it remains to be seen whether ODM will resolve its internal power struggles and how Owino’s challenge will shape the future of Nairobi’s political landscape.