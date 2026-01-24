Osotsi Blows Whistle on Alleged Ruto Re-election Fund Scheme

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has raised alarms over a controversial scheme to divert county funds for the 2027 re-election campaign of President William Ruto. The senator has accused governors of being coerced into contributing public money to the campaign in exchange for protection from graft investigations.

In a dramatic statement that has reverberated throughout Kenya’s political landscape, Osotsi revealed that billions of shillings earmarked for crucial public services such as healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture could be funneled into campaign coffers. The accusations have led to a growing sense of concern among Senate watchdogs, who are now under pressure to scrutinize county spending closely.

The Coercion Allegations

Osotsi, who chairs the County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPISFC), claimed that certain sitting governors have been forced into aligning their financial resources with the president’s re-election agenda. The senator decried what he termed a “criminal enterprise” masked as political strategy, highlighting the use of inflated contracts and ghost projects as tactics to siphon funds. “Governors are being asked to divert public money to bankroll the 2027 campaign,” Osotsi said, emphasizing that this behavior undermines the essence of devolution.

Accompanying the claims is an official inquiry into suspicious spending by county governments. Osotsi’s committee, in collaboration with the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) led by Senator Moses Kajwang’, has called on several governors to explain discrepancies in the latest Auditor General’s report. These revelations suggest a deepening concern that devolution, meant to empower local governments, may be corrupted by political manipulation at the highest levels.

The scheme reportedly targets funds dedicated to key sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and road construction across the 47 counties. The process is allegedly being facilitated through inflated procurement deals and fictitious projects designed to conceal the illicit flow of money.

The Battle for Accountability

As the 2027 election approaches, Osotsi’s accusations have cast a shadow over the supposed political “unity” between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). He has issued a stern warning to those within his party who might be complicit in what he describes as a betrayal of public trust. “If governors think they can turn counties into campaign ATMs for the regime, they are in for a rude shock,” Osotsi declared. “We will pursue every last coin and hold them accountable, regardless of their political affiliations.”

The senator’s remarks are a direct challenge to the ODM governors who have been accused of putting their political survival above the needs of their constituents. As the coalition government’s influence expands, Osotsi’s stance positions him as a key figure in the fight to protect county resources from political exploitation.

The stakes are high: with the Senate as one of the last remaining institutions able to challenge this alleged misuse of public funds, Osotsi’s calls for stronger oversight will likely define the coming months as the 2027 election campaign begins to take shape.