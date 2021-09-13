Only 300 people attended the ‘largest’ pro-Trump rally, which was expected to draw 10,000 people.

On Friday, a pro-Trump event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, drew less than 500 people, despite the fact that it was projected to draw at least 10,000 people.

The “We the People Reunion” rally was billed as the year’s “largest patriot rally.”

It was also slated to welcome a number of conservative speakers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, American author Candance Owens, and Pastor Greg Locke, who admitted to being at the Capitol during the tragic Jan. 6 insurgency.

A crowd of 10,000 people was expected to attend the protest, which was hosted at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. The event, however, failed to generate a large crowd, according to 14 News.

“Promoters estimated that 10,000 individuals would attend. When 14 News arrived, there were fewer than 300 people at the event,” the agency reported.

Reporters from 14 News were also given permission to film the event, but were afterwards ordered to leave the fairgrounds. According to the allegation, they were also denied access to local officials and organizers for the conservative event.

Some citizens were concerned about the rally’s potential influence on the state’s COVID-19 issue.

Powderly resident Rhonda Wood told 14 News, “People are getting sick and dying.” “It’s happened to our friends and acquaintances, and we haven’t been able to stop it. We’ve begged, pleaded, and sent requests – we’ve done everything we can.”

Kentucky officials reported a seven-day average of 4,059 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and 8,076 total deaths as of Sept. 11. According to The New York Times, the state also registered 385 new cases on Saturday, bringing the overall number of infections in the state to 624,189.

The state’s daily average for hospitalizations also reached 2,516, the highest level since December, when 1,000 fewer patients were admitted.

Only 7% of the state’s intensive care beds were still accessible as of Saturday.

“In my lifetime, our hospital situation has never been more dire than it is right now. Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., tweeted, “We can’t manage any more sick people.” “Mask up and get vaccinated,” says the narrator.