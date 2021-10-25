Officers fired in other states over vaccine mandates will be hired by DeSantis, who would offer a $5,000 bonus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has indicated he’s mulling legislation that would give police officers a $5,000 bonus if they moved to Florida to avoid having to deal with vaccine mandates in their home states.

DeSantis remarked on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo that Florida is “actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement” who may be at risk of being fired because of vaccine mandates. The governor of Florida stated that he hopes to sign the bill at the next legislative session.

“What Biden is doing is unconstitutional,” DeSantis stated. This is something he doesn’t have the authority to do.” Vaccine mandates, the governor warned Bartiromo, take “people’s personal choices away” and “will wreak havoc in the economy” due to “disruptions in medical, logistical, and law enforcement” caused by those who refuse to get vaccinated losing their jobs or voluntarily quitting.

Vaccinations are a choice for workers in Florida, according to DeSantis, “but we want to make sure we’re preserving your employment and your livelihoods.” Law enforcement in New York, Seattle, and Minneapolis were all alerted as a result of his actions. “If you’re not getting the treatment you deserve, we’ll provide it to you here,” he stated.

DeSantis isn’t the first politician to speak out against vaccine requirements. According to Politico, Florida’s Republican governor announced during a press conference earlier this month that the state will take President Joe Biden’s and employers’ vaccine regulations to federal court. “I am upset that a police officer’s job could be jeopardized,” he remarked at the time. In his fight against vaccine regulations, DeSantis isn’t alone.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has issued Executive Order GA40, which forbids any institution in the state from compelling those who refuse vaccines to get their immunizations.

Private firms are included in the order. While COVID-19 vaccinations are “safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus,” Abbott stated in a tweet announcing the ruling that vaccination “should remain voluntary and never coerced.” Vaccine mandates have resulted in an increasing number of people being fired or quitting their employment. According to The Hill, the Office of Financial Management in Washington state confirmed last week that about 1,900 state employees had lost their jobs or chosen to resign as a result of Gov. Jay Inslee’s D-vaccine Washington’s mandate.

Meanwhile, more than 45,300,000 confirmed coronavirus infections have been reported in the United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.