ODM Risks Collapse as Osotsi Accuses Key Leaders of Betrayal

ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi has launched a scathing attack on senior party figures, accusing them of undermining unity efforts and creating deep divisions within the party. His accusations target key figures such as Party Leader Oburu Oginga, Director of Elections Junet Mohamed, and Chairperson Gladys Wanga, alleging that they have ignored calls for dialogue and sidelined dissenting voices in a damaging power struggle.

Party’s Internal Rift Exposed

The simmering tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) reached a boiling point when Osotsi publicly accused the old guard of betraying the party’s unity. The Vihiga Senator claimed that Oburu Oginga and his allies have ignored the pleas of Mama Ida Odinga, who had called for a “family meeting” to resolve differences. According to Osotsi, these leaders have pressed forward with decisions that benefit their faction, leaving younger members of the party alienated.

“We cannot pretend all is well when a clique is running the party like a private kiosk,” Osotsi fired back during an NTV interview, pointing out that the absence of consultation is a sign of disrespect to the party’s moral authority. His comments came after Oburu attempted to downplay his absence at a recent Central Committee meeting, suggesting Osotsi had been stuck in South Africa. However, Osotsi hinted that the absence was deliberate, pointing to a growing divide in leadership style and ideology.

The fallout from the dispute could have far-reaching implications for ODM’s prospects in the 2027 elections. With the party divided, Osotsi warned that the ruling coalition would benefit from ODM’s disarray if internal unity is not restored soon.

As the party grapples with this public fracture, Osotsi’s words carry a weight of urgency, signaling that the orange party may risk becoming a historical footnote if its leadership fails to reconcile its differences and unite for the upcoming national polls.