Obama draws backlash when plans to invite hundreds of people to Martha’s Vineyard for his 60th birthday surface.

Former President Barack Obama is facing controversy after his 60th birthday preparations, which included an extended guest list in Martha’s Vineyard, were leaked online on Monday.

According to Axios, Obama’s $12 million Massachusetts mansion, which sits on 30 acres of land, will host over 600 guests. Guests will be requested to get vaccinated before attending the party, which will be held outside.

However, Martha’s Vineyard became a trending subject on Twitter, with people criticizing the former president for throwing a party in the midst of an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible Delta strain.

“While Black America is dealing with mass evictions and a pandemic, Obama’s public relations team permits this to be released? “‘Obama is hosting his 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard with hundreds of guests amid Delta variant fears,'” the source wrote.

One message urged individuals to stay at home in order to prevent the virus from spreading further in the area. “I am a resident of Martha’s Vineyard. There are just 12 hospital beds available. Please don’t come since we’re overrun by unvaccinated tourists,” stated the message.

According to a source, 475 attendees have confirmed their participation, with over 200 personnel anticipated to work the event. A diverse group of people close to Obama, including family, friends, and former aides, will be on the guest list.

President Joe Biden will not be among the guests attending the event on Martha’s Vineyard.

While President Biden will be unable to attend this weekend, he hopes to get up with former President Obama soon and properly welcome him into the over-sixty club, according to a White House spokesperson.

According to those close to Obama, a COVID-coordinator will be on hand to ensure that proper processes are followed and that guests are tested.

The vaccination is still “doing a great job at preventing the most serious illness,” according to infectious disease experts, as Massachusetts has reported 6,373 breakthrough cases out of a population of more than 4.3 million people.