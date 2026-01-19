NTSA Shuts Down Four Saccos Following Deadly Holiday Season Accidents

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the licenses of four major public service vehicle (PSV) operators in Kenya after a series of fatal accidents during the festive season. The operators—Monna Comfort Sacco, Greenline Company Limited, Naekana Sacco, and Uwezo Coast Shuttle—were grounded for what the NTSA describes as “systemic safety failures,” following a wave of deadly crashes between December 2025 and January 2026 that left dozens dead.

Safety Breaches Lead to Drastic Measures

The NTSA’s crackdown is the most aggressive enforcement action in recent memory, signaling the agency’s shift towards punitive measures rather than reactive statements. The suspension comes after safety audits revealed the operators had been tampering with speed governors and failing to properly vet their drivers, which directly contributed to the rise in deadly accidents.

“We cannot negotiate with the lives of Kenyans,” an NTSA spokesperson said in a statement. “These operators must clean their house before any vehicle from their fleets can return to the road.” The suspension will remain in place until the involved companies address their safety shortcomings, including presenting their vehicles for fresh inspections and ensuring their drivers meet the necessary qualifications.

The Affected Operators

The NTSA’s decision has left a major impact on the Kenyan transport sector, particularly in the routes serviced by the suspended Saccos. Monna Comfort Sacco, which operates 19 vehicles, has been ordered to undergo a full inspection before its vehicles can return to service. Greenline Company, a prominent player in the Western Kenya corridor, has had its fleet grounded indefinitely, while Naekana Sacco, a dominant operator on the Kajiado/Namanga route, has been flagged for repeated violations. Uwezo Coast Shuttle’s suspension has created a gap in the coastal transport corridor, a vital route for travelers.

In addition to suspending the companies, the NTSA has also targeted dozens of drivers linked to speeding violations, suspending their driving licenses for 90 days. These drivers will be required to undergo mandatory re-testing before they can return to the roads.

The suspension of these Saccos is expected to cause major disruptions for thousands of commuters who rely on these operators for daily transport. With the police instructed to impound any vehicles from the affected fleets found operating, passengers have been advised to seek alternative means of transport. Authorities are bracing for a surge in demand as travelers scramble for other options.

This crackdown follows a particularly brutal holiday season, where a series of high-profile accidents—often attributed to reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance—shook public confidence in Kenya’s matatu sector. The NTSA’s latest move is seen as an effort to send a strong message to the rest of the industry: improve safety standards, or face consequences.

As the suspension continues, the NTSA will closely monitor the affected Saccos to ensure compliance with safety regulations before allowing them to resume operations. The public, meanwhile, is left grappling with the immediate impact of the suspension on their daily commutes and the broader implications for the future of PSV transport in Kenya.