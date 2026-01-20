Nigeria Defends Gold Refinery in Lagos Amid Northern Criticism

The Nigerian government has responded to growing regional backlash following its decision to site a new gold refinery in Lagos, asserting that the move is necessary for national industrialization. This clarification comes amid heated opposition from Northern leaders, who argue that the choice represents a gross injustice to the region, where the gold is mined.

The controversy centers on the geographic disparity between the source of the gold and the refinery’s location. While northern states like Zamfara have long been known for their rich gold deposits, the proposed refinery will be based in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Northern leaders, particularly the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), have condemned the decision, claiming it robs the local population of the benefits of value addition, as the refinery would provide jobs and economic opportunities.

Logistics vs. Equity

The Nigerian government, however, argues that Lagos offers the infrastructure and logistics required to operate such a high-tech refinery. A source within the Ministry of Mines explained that “Lagos is the only viable location for such a project due to its proximity to ports and reliable power, which are essential for efficient production and export.” This rationale, focusing on economic practicality, has done little to quell the growing discontent in the North, where many see it as another example of the region’s natural resources being exploited without sufficient local benefit.

The NEF has voiced its concern over the broader implications of such decisions, arguing that the practice of transporting raw materials far from their sources to be processed in more developed areas only perpetuates regional inequality. “We bleed for the gold, but Lagos eats the profit,” a NEF representative said, pointing to the fact that the North, despite being rich in resources, often sees little of the wealth generated from its extraction.

A Familiar Debate Across Africa

This debate is not unfamiliar in Africa, particularly in countries like Kenya, where similar issues have arisen over the location of value-addition industries for resources such as Kwale’s titanium or Turkana’s oil. In many of these cases, the regions rich in natural resources are often left behind economically, while the capital cities or coastal hubs reap the rewards. This phenomenon, often referred to as the “resource curse,” exacerbates regional disparities and breeds feelings of marginalization.

As tensions between the federal government and Northern leaders continue to rise, the government faces a delicate balancing act. While the aim is to promote national industrial growth, the cost of alienating regions that are already disadvantaged could be substantial. The location of the refinery in Lagos might make sense from a logistical standpoint, but it remains to be seen if the government can alleviate the concerns of those who feel excluded from the economic benefits that will flow from it.