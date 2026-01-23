Newsom Delivers Stark Rebuke to Trump at Davos, Defends American Leadership

California Governor Gavin Newsom used his platform at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026, to deliver a scathing critique of former President Donald Trump, while defending the resilience of American leadership and rejecting claims that the global order has been permanently disrupted by Trump’s presidency.

Newsom, who has been vocal in his political opposition to Trump, did not mince words during his interview with Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith. He branded Trump as “an invasive species” and a “wrecking ball president,” accusing him of undoing decades of progress. “He’s doubling down on stupid,” Newsom remarked, reiterating his view that Trump represents a temporary anomaly in the long arc of American history. “We’re deeply in their head, I think the affordability agenda appears to be, I’m living rent-free in Trump’s head,” he added with evident confidence.

Newsom Rejects ‘Permanent Breach’ Narrative

Despite the fervor of his remarks, Newsom pushed back against the prevailing narrative among some global leaders that Trump’s tenure marks a permanent rupture in the post-World War II international order. “These relationships are in dormancy. They’re not dead,” Newsom said, emphasizing that the long-standing alliances built by the United States remain intact despite recent political turbulence. His comments came just after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that a permanent shift in global systems was necessary, advocating for deeper engagement with China.

Newsom’s comments aimed to counter a growing sense of pessimism about the future of American leadership. He asserted that the global order is not defined by individual political figures but by deeper structures and enduring partnerships. Newsom’s remarks were in stark contrast to Trump’s rhetoric, particularly following the latter’s retreat from threats to seize Greenland, a geopolitical dispute that had heightened tensions between the U.S. and European allies.

Throughout the interview, Newsom also took aim at Trump’s ethical lapses, which he argued had been unparalleled in American history. He criticized the broader political landscape in the U.S., calling American politicians and CEOs “frightened and subservient” to Trump’s influence, and held up a pair of red kneepads as a symbol of their failure to confront him. “It was as if he was reading a diary and had just broken up with someone,” Newsom quipped, mocking Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent comments comparing him to the fictional character Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho” and a “Sparkle Beach Ken” doll.

Addressing his own combative approach to social media, which has at times mirrored Trump’s incendiary style, Newsom admitted his tactics were “deeply unbecoming.” However, he defended his actions by saying, “You’ve got to point out the absurdity. You’ve got to put a mirror up to this.” He reiterated this sentiment in an interview with The Independent, arguing that the deviation from normalcy under Trump’s influence required a vocal response.

Newsom also took the opportunity to reflect on broader political and economic themes, particularly the fragility of international alliances. “It takes decades to build trust in organizations… It takes weeks, tweets, hours, minutes, sometimes to destroy it,” he lamented, highlighting the damage done to America’s standing on the world stage. However, he emphasized that California’s economic innovation and entrepreneurial spirit remain unshaken, citing the state’s thriving tech sector and growing investment as evidence of its resilience.

While Newsom’s remarks at Davos were aimed at countering Trump’s influence, he also faced tough questions regarding governance in California, particularly in relation to environmental policies and economic management. When asked about California’s wildfires, Newsom deflected blame from mismanagement, instead pointing to environmental conditions. He also defended the state’s decision to extend health insurance to undocumented migrants, while avoiding direct answers to concerns about the state’s budget deficit amid a boom in artificial intelligence.

Newsom’s appearance at Davos solidified his position as a key figure in the ongoing political debate over America’s future. His rhetoric has energized Democratic supporters, both in the U.S. and abroad, as he positions himself as a formidable challenger to Trump in the 2028 presidential race. Despite the tension between the two men, Newsom’s remarks were a powerful statement about the direction of the Democratic Party and the legacy of the Trump era.