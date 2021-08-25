New York’s new governor defies Cuomo and admits to 12,000 unreported COVID deaths.

Kathy Hochul, the state’s new governor, grabbed attention Tuesday when she admitted in a statement that the state had 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than previously recorded.

According to the allegation, COVID-19 killed 55,400 people in New York. It was 12,000 higher than former Governor Andrew Cuomo claimed on his last day in office, when he reported 43,400.

“We’re utilizing CDC figures because they’re reliable. So there’s no way for us to hide those numbers,” Hochul said on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Wednesday.

“The public deserves a transparent, honest image of what is going on, whether it is good or bad,” she said. “It’s not a new concept to me; it’s what I’ve done for 27 years in public office.”

Hochul’s revelation was the most significant departure from her predecessor. Cuomo has been beset by state and federal inquiries into whether his government willfully hid the number of COVID-19 deaths in 2020, particularly in nursing facilities.

Hochul, who was inaugurated in on Tuesday, has made it a point to demonstrate that her leadership will compensate for the flaws of the Cuomo administration.

Hochul claimed on NPR that she would stress transparency in government and that her administration will have “no drama.” Hochul angrily responded, “Yes,” when asked if her government would be a “clean break” from Cuomo’s.

When COVID-19 was at its peak last year, Cuomo was hailed as the face of effective government. Cuomo’s no-nonsense press briefings describing how Albany was combating the pandemic were generally praised, in contrast to former President Donald Trump’s botched federal response. It earned him a lucrative $5 million book deal about governing in times of crisis, as well as an Emmy for his daily news briefings.

Later on, though, the adoration would turn to controversy. Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant in December 2020, which led to multiple complaints, an attorney general investigation that confirmed the claims, and the former governor’s resignation on August 10. Cuomo’s publisher, Crown Publishing, has stopped actively promoting his book as a result of the controversies, and the governor’s Emmy was revoked on Tuesday.

Even his once-heralded handling of COVID-19 began to lose its luster once it was revealed that the state was delivering infected patients to nursing homes, aggravating the situation and causing more fatalities. His administration has been accused of obfuscating these figures. Brief News from Washington Newsday.