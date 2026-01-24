New Mosque and Vocational Centre in Katsina to Empower Youth

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has launched a dual-purpose development project in the heart of the Kadarko Estate. The newly inaugurated Jumu’at Mosque and Islamiyya Vocational Centre aim to combine religious education with practical skills training, tackling both spiritual and economic challenges in the region.

The mosque, which can accommodate over 1,000 worshippers, was built with the expanding local community in mind, providing a space for both worship and social gathering. Governor Radda, speaking to a large congregation, emphasized the project’s broader vision: “We are not just building walls for prayer; we are building foundations for lives,” he declared.

Empowering Through Faith and Skills

In addition to the mosque, the complex features a vocational training centre equipped with classrooms for carpentry, tailoring, and digital literacy. The centre specifically targets vulnerable youth, aiming to provide them with marketable skills to combat unemployment in the region.

Governor Radda’s partnership with the Sautus Sunnah Charity Foundation highlights a strategic shift in local governance. This initiative reflects an increasing recognition of the need for integrated educational models that combine moral guidance with vocational empowerment. The centre is also connected to the JIBWIS Gidan Mariya Orphanage, providing essential support to orphaned children in the area.

Building on Regional Models

The project echoes similar initiatives in East Africa, notably in Kenya, where religious institutions have expanded their roles beyond traditional education. In cities like Mombasa and Garissa, Madrasas have integrated secular studies and vocational training to address issues of youth unemployment and radicalization. Governor Radda drew attention to this parallel, noting the importance of faith-based organizations in bridging gaps in both education and social welfare.

Sheikh Abubakar Lawal Triumph, who delivered the inaugural sermon, underscored the significance of this initiative within Islamic teachings. “The hand that gives is better than the hand that takes,” he stated, highlighting the moral imperative to equip young people with skills to benefit society. His message resonated with both the local community and the broader national dialogue on youth empowerment.

The event, attended by key religious leaders such as Sheikh Kabir Gombe, the National Secretary-General of JIBWIS, also featured a strong call for continued collaboration between faith-based organizations and the government. Governor Radda acknowledged the vital role of such organizations in advancing the state’s development agenda, noting, “The government cannot do it alone. When faith-based organizations step up, they become the true pillars of our democracy.”