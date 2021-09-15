NBC News predicts that California Governor Gavin Newsom will win his recall election.

According to an NBC News estimate, Gavin Newsom has survived the recall election in California, allowing him to complete his full term as governor.

In-person voting ended at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The recall election asked voters whether Newsom should be replaced, and if he was, voters were given 46 options to choose from if he was.

Newsom was elected in 2018 and will serve until 2023. Accusations that he bungled the state’s coronavirus response fueled the Republican-led recall movement.

“Voters agreed with Newsom on the public health measures, with a plurality, or 45 percent, saying Newsom’s Covid rules are right, compared to 32 percent who believed the restrictions are too strict,” according to an exit poll conducted by NBC News. Another 17% believe they aren’t being strict enough.

Newsom had been favored in polls building up to Tuesday’s recall vote.