Nabwera to Oburu: ODM Loyalty Cannot Be Inherited

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera has sharply criticized Senator Oburu Oginga, declaring that the ODM support base will not simply transfer its loyalty from Raila Odinga to his family members. Nabwera’s remarks underscore the deepening tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as the party faces a pivotal leadership transition following Raila Odinga’s possible departure to pursue the African Union Commission chairmanship.

In a public statement made during a gathering in Kakamega, Nabwera insisted that the party’s unwavering allegiance to Raila Odinga, forged over decades of political struggle, could not be passed on as an inheritance to any successor, including Oburu, his brother. “We loved Raila because he fought for us in the trenches,” Nabwera explained. “But respect is earned, not bequeathed in a will. Mheshimiwa Oburu must understand that the ODM base is not a herd of sheep to be handed over to the next kin. We will choose our own path.”

Cracks in ODM Leadership

The remarks highlight a growing rift within ODM as it moves beyond the era of Raila’s leadership. While Oburu Oginga has been positioning himself as the guardian of the Odinga political legacy, some members of the party, especially from Western Kenya, have voiced concerns about the concentration of power in the hands of the Odinga family. Western MPs have warned that if the party’s leadership remains dominated by Nyanza, they may withdraw their support, signaling a fracture in the party’s once unified front.

As ODM grapples with a post-Raila future, the party faces a defining moment. The unifying figure of Raila Odinga, who has held together a diverse coalition for over twenty years, may no longer be in the picture. In his absence, the coalition of various tribal groups that form the foundation of ODM is beginning to show signs of disintegration. Nabwera’s warning serves as a stark reminder that the party’s future leadership will not be determined by familial ties but by the ability to rally the grassroots. The 2027 political calculations are already in play, and those vying for the mantle of leadership will need to prove their worth in the unforgiving arena of Kenyan politics.