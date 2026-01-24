Mwea Farmers Celebrate Government’s Full Rice Purchase Amid Record Production

In a groundbreaking move, rice farmers in Mwea, Kenya, are reaping the benefits of a government commitment to purchase and pay for all locally grown rice, marking a major shift for an industry long plagued by delays and unsold stock. The Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) has successfully completed the full purchase of all rice harvested in the region, injecting billions into the economy and setting a new production record of 302,000 metric tonnes for 2026.

Turning the Tide on Imports

This development signals a remarkable turnaround for the Mwea rice sector, traditionally overshadowed by cheap rice imports that flooded the market, leaving local farmers with unsold, rotting stock. With the government stepping in to guarantee purchases, the market for premium Mwea rice, particularly the sought-after Pishori variety, has been secured. For the first time in history, no rice has been left unsold at the end of the harvest season, a momentous shift that could reshape the future of local agriculture.

“We have zero carry-over stock for the first time in history,” said Anthony Waweru, Managing Director of the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Co-operative Society (MRGM). “Every grain harvested in 2025 has been sold and paid for. This is the freedom our farmers have prayed for.”

The boost comes amid projections that Mwea will produce a record-breaking 302,000 metric tonnes of rice in 2026, up from 123,916 MT in 2022. The increase in production is attributed to expanded irrigation projects and the assurance of market access, which have been crucial in encouraging higher yields. The full purchase by KNTC has had a significant impact on farmers’ livelihoods, injecting billions into the local economy, while stabilizing prices for both producers and consumers.

Government’s Role in Stabilization

The state’s involvement has not only ensured that Mwea’s rice sector is financially viable but has also stabilized rice prices. While imported non-basmati rice is priced between KES 80-100 per kilogram, Mwea’s premium Pishori remains priced at KES 140-160 per kilogram, providing farmers with a healthy margin without significantly burdening consumers. The government’s purchases are also a strategic move to bolster national food security, especially in light of global supply chain challenges that have led to increased volatility in food markets.

As the new planting season begins, confidence among farmers in Mwea has never been higher. The success of this program is already being viewed as a potential model for other sectors of Kenyan agriculture, including maize and coffee, which have struggled with similar challenges of market access and policy alignment. However, the sustainability of the KNTC’s efforts remains a critical question. With national rice consumption still outpacing domestic production by 80%, the government will face ongoing challenges in balancing local support with necessary imports.

For now, the farmers of Mwea are celebrating their newfound security, confident that their hard work will continue to be rewarded as long as the right support structures remain in place. The government’s intervention has proven that structured markets, when properly managed, can offer long-term solutions to agricultural instability in Kenya.