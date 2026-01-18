Museveni Declared Winner of Uganda’s Seventh Term Amid Controversy

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has secured a controversial seventh term, extending his 40-year rule until 2031. The 81-year-old leader received 71.61% of the vote, while his main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), garnered 24.72%, in an election marred by accusations of fraud, an ongoing internet blackout, and opposition claims of military intimidation.

A Tense Victory

The announcement by Uganda’s Electoral Commission came amidst widespread opposition rejection and accusations of vote manipulation. As Museveni’s supporters celebrated the “decisive mandate,” the situation on the ground told a different story. With much of the country’s communication cut off due to the five-day internet shutdown, rumors of ballot stuffing and unfair practices gained traction.

The internet blackout, which began on January 13, was justified by authorities as a measure for “national security,” but it severely hindered the ability to monitor the election. Opposition leaders, including Kyagulanyi, expressed doubts about the transparency of the process. “This victory is a fabrication born of fear,” said Kyagulanyi, whose home in Magere has remained under military siege, effectively turning it into a de facto house arrest. These developments have led to growing skepticism regarding the integrity of the election.

Regional Repercussions

The ramifications of this election are likely to extend beyond Uganda’s borders. As Kenya’s largest trading partner, any instability in Uganda can send shockwaves through the region, potentially affecting trade and economic stability. The Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, will likely continue to monitor the situation closely, as diplomatic congratulations are balanced with the reality of a neighboring country facing increasing challenges to its democratic processes.

Election observers from the African Union have urged calm in the face of mounting tensions, but with the internet still severed and a lack of independent verification, many believe that the legitimacy of Museveni’s victory will remain in question for years to come. The president’s opponents, however, remain steadfast in their belief that the process was deeply flawed, and the future of Uganda’s democracy appears increasingly uncertain.