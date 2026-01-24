Mombasa’s Sewage Crisis: Governor Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Ocean Dumping

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has come under intense scrutiny after revealing that an alarming 95% of the city’s sewage is being dumped untreated into the Indian Ocean. The revelation has sparked an urgent Senate inquiry, with the Governor seeking Ksh 17 billion to address the deepening environmental and public health crisis.

The Unfolding Sanitation Disaster

During a tense appearance before the Senate Committee on County Public Investments, Governor Nassir admitted to the complete failure of Mombasa’s sewage infrastructure. The city’s Kizingo and Kipevu treatment plants, vital for processing waste, have been inactive for decades, contributing to the widespread pollution of the coastline. This has transformed Mombasa, once known for its pristine beaches, into a dumping ground for untreated effluent.

“This is the same ocean I swam in as a child,” said an emotional Governor Nassir, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. He emphasized the urgent need for Ksh 17 billion in funding to restore Mombasa’s sanitation facilities, adding that the county could not raise the funds on its own. Despite the gravity of his plea, senators questioned the Governor’s handling of the waste disposal problem, particularly regarding thousands of high-rise buildings that contribute to the city’s overflowing sewage system.

Recent audits have uncovered that private exhausters have been illegally dumping waste into the city’s storm drains, a practice that has only worsened the environmental crisis. The Governor promised to introduce stricter liability laws for landlords to prevent further illegal waste disposal.

Health and Economic Risks Mount

The environmental fallout is not the only concern. The discharge of raw sewage into the ocean presents a significant health risk to Mombasa’s residents, with recurring cholera outbreaks underscoring the potential for a wider public health disaster. Additionally, the city’s tourism industry—critical to its economy—faces dire consequences as the pollution threatens to drive away visitors.

As the Senate committee pushed for action, led by Senator Godfrey Osotsi, the pressure on the Governor mounted. The committee demanded a forensic audit of the Mombasa Water and Sanitation Company, citing “deep-seated financial rot” that has undermined efforts to address the crisis.

The situation has left Mombasa residents with a difficult choice: pay for a service that doesn’t exist or watch their city drown in filth. With the clock ticking, Governor Nassir’s administration now faces mounting calls for swift and decisive action to rectify the disaster and prevent further environmental and public health degradation.