Mitch McConnell Endorses Former NFL Player Herschel Walker, a Trump Favorite.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., backed retired NFL player Herschel Walker’s bid for the Republican Senate nomination in Georgia in 2022 on Wednesday.

In a statement, McConnell stated, “I am pleased to endorse Herschel Walker for United States Senate in Georgia.” “Herschel is the only one who can bring the party together, defeat Senator Warnock, and assist us in regaining control of the Senate. I’m excited to work with Herschel in Washington to finish the job.” Walker will benefit from the support in the primary against lesser-known contenders. He has been a longstanding buddy of former President Donald Trump and ran with his support.

Walker is aiming to replace Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who was elected in a special election in January and is serving his first term.

John Thune of South Dakota, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Steve Daines of Montana, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are among the Senate Republicans who have praised Walker.

He was a three-time consensus All-American and the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner while playing college football at the University of Georgia. He was a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants in the National Football League.

Walker, 59, has been candid about his difficulties with dissociative identity disorder, a mental health illness in which a person’s conduct is controlled by numerous personas. Walker’s ex-wife charged him with physical abuse and threatening behavior, including pointing a gun at her head.

Georgia’s primary will be held on May 24, 2022. The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.