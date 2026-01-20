Military Secures Isiolo-Mandera Road as Bandit Threats Intensify

The construction of the Ksh 100 billion Isiolo-Mandera highway has taken a drastic turn as the Kenyan government deploys the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to safeguard the project from growing security threats. The 740km road, which is set to link Isiolo, Wajir, and Mandera, has long been seen as a critical infrastructure project aimed at integrating the marginalized North into the broader national economy.

“Enemies of Development”

In an unprecedented move, KDF units have been tasked with securing the construction sites from banditry, militia attacks, and extortion schemes aimed at contractors. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was firm in his condemnation of those disrupting the project, calling them “enemies of the state.” The road’s construction has already faced repeated interruptions from armed groups, including sympathizers of Al-Shabaab and local militia factions, who have targeted contractors in a bid to extort funds.

“We cannot allow a few criminals to hold the development of millions hostage,” Murkomen stated at a high-level security meeting with Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya. The government’s position is clear: the project will proceed regardless of the obstacles, even if force is required to ensure its completion.

Ambitious Timeline and Security Concerns

The Ksh 100 billion highway, jointly funded by the World Bank and the Kenyan government, is on an aggressive timeline with a strict deadline set for June 2027—just months before the next General Election. The project aims to boost economic activity by opening up northern Kenya’s infrastructure to regional and national trade networks.

As the project advances, a “Whole of Government” strategy has been put in place, aligning the efforts of the Ministry of Transport with those of the Ministry of Defence. This collaborative approach highlights the government’s intent to ensure that the road’s development is completed without delay, despite the security challenges faced in the region.

While many local residents welcome the security provided by the military, civil society groups have raised concerns about the increasing militarization of public infrastructure projects. Critics point to the expanding role of the KDF in non-military affairs, such as the refurbishment of Uhuru Park and the management of the Kenya Meat Commission, questioning the need for such intervention when the National Police Service could be tasked with maintaining law and order. However, for residents of Mandera, who have waited over six decades for a tarmacked road, the color of the uniform protecting the construction workers matters little—the priority is the road itself.

The road’s construction has become a symbol of President William Ruto’s determination to leave a lasting legacy, with the President staking his re-election bid on the project’s success. As the June 2027 deadline approaches, it is clear that Ruto is committed to seeing this ambitious infrastructure project completed, no matter the cost.