Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, spent $25 million to support Trump’s claim that he won the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has admitted that he has spent millions of dollars pushing conspiracy theories suggesting that former President Donald Trump would win the November 2020 elections.

Lindell said he spent $25 million to feed Trump’s assertion that the presidential election was stolen from him during a nearly hour-long interview with CNBC on Wednesday. He also stated that he intends to continue spending his own money until the 2022 midterm elections.

“Because there is no tomorrow, I shall continue to waste it. We’re going to lose our country. We simply have two options: either amend it before the 2022 election, or lose our country forever. I’ll pay whatever it takes to get what I want “CNBC spoke with Lindell.

Lindell, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, said he spent $500,000 on lawyers to represent him in litigation he filed against Dominion Voting Systems as well as a countersuit brought by the firm.

The MyPillow CEO also claimed that he spent money on lawyers to assist other Trump supporters, such as Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who questioned the 2020 election’s integrity in Mesa county. Lindell did not reveal the names of the attorneys and detectives he engaged to assist him with the lawsuit.

Lindell also said he contributed to a Cause of America network of organizations that support his 2020 election viewpoint. The organization describes itself as a neutral nonprofit “focused on election integrity.” During the interview, the MyPillow CEO also promoted another election conspiracy theory, claiming that China meddled in the vote. A federal assessment declassified by the Director of National Intelligence earlier this year refuted this assertion.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., joined Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign manager Bill Stepien, close advisor Stephen Miller, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a meeting where they discussed measures to reverse the 2020 election results, according to the MyPillow CEO’s comments.

According to a Thursday story by The New York Times, the group met at Trump’s campaign office in Arlington, Virginia, where Perry disclosed a list of voting fraud charges that they would examine with Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark.

Following the November election, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, met with Trump and Meadows to discuss methods to overturn the results. He also attempted to sue then-Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to interfere with the election certification, but was unsuccessful.