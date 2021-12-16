Michelle Kwan and Caroline Kennedy are two of Biden’s new ambassador nominees.

Caroline Kennedy and Michelle Kwan were both nominated as ambassadors amid a flurry of nominations for key positions in the Biden administration on Wednesday.

Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, was nominated by Biden to be the ambassador to Australia, while Kwan, a renowned figure skater, was nominated to be the ambassador to Belize.

On Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed her delight at Kennedy’s nomination, saying, “I heartily welcome President Biden’s choice of Caroline Kennedy to serve as the United States’ Ambassador to Australia…

She’d be the second woman to hold the position…

Ms. Kennedy’s nomination comes as the ANZUS Treaty approaches its 70th anniversary. Our alliance has never been more important to both countries’ interests.” Caroline is the second member of the Kennedy political family to be nominated for a significant position, according to CNN. Senator Ted Kennedy’s widow, Victoria Kennedy, has been appointed as his envoy to Austria. Caroline, who is also an author and an attorney, has previously held prominent positions in earlier presidential administrations, including serving as the United States’ ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017.

Kwan, the most decorated figure skater in American history, has also held critical positions in the federal government.

In 2006, she was appointed as the first Public Diplomacy Envoy, a position she held for a decade. Kwan also worked in the US Department of State as a Senior Advisor in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and an Advisor in the Office of Global Women’s Issues, among other positions.

“I am thrilled to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if approved, I will be very happy to serve my nation,” Kwan tweeted after the news.

I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country . . . pic.twitter.com/JJLmFM7w85