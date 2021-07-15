Merkel Pays a Swan Song Visit to the White House

In her diplomatic farewell, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pays a visit to the White House on Thursday, emphasizing how vital the experienced German leader has been to the transatlantic partnership but also noting the outstanding concerns she leaves behind.

Merkel, who has dealt with four US presidents and will stand down later this year, was in town for an official business visit with Vice President Joe Biden.

The day began with a brunch at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, followed by a visit to the White House for one-on-one meetings with Biden and an early supper, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The German leader, who said she was “struck” by fatal flooding in her native country, was Biden’s first European leader to visit Washington and Harris’s first foreign leader to be hosted at her house.

When Harris greeted Merkel in the vice presidential mansion, she described her visitor’s career as “exceptional.”

While it was unclear if Harris’ breakfast would be more Californian in flavor or German in flavor, the two women were in for a heavy debate menu.

“The vice president will explain how democracies around the world are in jeopardy,” Harris’ office stated, citing threats from China and Russia, as well as gender inequity and the climate catastrophe.

The White House emphasizes that this is a “very much a business visit,” not a farewell to the lady largely regarded as Europe’s most stable leader during her nearly 16-year tenure at the helm of the continent’s largest economy.

According to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Merkel and Biden will discuss climate change, Covid-19 vaccine distribution, and the future of Afghanistan now that US, German, and other foreign soldiers are leaving.

Threats from jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region are on the table. The two leaders were also expected to discuss Russian “cyberattacks and territorial aggression,” Ukraine’s fight against Russia, and “countering China’s expanding influence,” reflecting Germany’s vital position in NATO and transatlantic security.

Merkel, on the other hand, has run out of time to address some of the most important challenges confronting Europe and the United States.

Among them is the contentious Nord Stream 2 project, which will transport Russian natural gas to Germany.

Not only will it bypass Ukraine, raising suspicions that Russia is purposefully hurting its neighbor’s economy, but it will also highlight Europe’s reliance on an increasingly hostile Moscow for energy.

Despite widespread opposition to the pipeline, Biden lifted significant US restrictions on Nord Stream 2 in May.