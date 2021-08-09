Melania Trump slams a historian who criticized her Rose Garden renovation as being “misleading.”

Melania Trump criticized a presidential historian who said she “eviscerated” the White House Rose Garden after improvements she made last year on Sunday.

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian for NBC News and a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, attacked Melania’s renovations in a tweet over the weekend, saying they “disappeared” decades of American history.

“The evisceration of the White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the terrible result—decades of American history made to vanish,” he wrote, posting a photo of the garden alongside his post.

Beschloss’s words were later branded “misleading” and “dishonorable” by the former first lady’s office. His credentials as a professional historian was also questioned by the first lady.

“By displaying a photo of the Rose Garden in its infancy, @BeschlossDC has demonstrated his ignorance. Roses are blooming in abundance at the Rose Garden, and they are robust and vibrant. Melania remarked, “His dishonest information is shameful, and he should never be trusted as a professional historian.”

According to The Independent, during Trump’s final months in office, the former first lady ordered a controversial makeover of the Rose Garden, which included the removal of a flowerbed that Jackie Kennedy managed in the early 1960s as well as 10 crab apple trees that bordered the colonnade.

Melania remarked during remarks to the Committee for the Preservation of the White House that the project includes conducting electrical upgrades for television appearances and creating a new pathway as a “act of conveying hope and optimism for the future.”

Many people were outraged by the move, which came as the country was dealing with its first wave of COVID-19 cases. It also prompted the creation of an online petition requesting current First Lady Jill Biden to restore the garden to its “previous beauty.”

“Jackie’s legacy was snatched away from Americans who knew how much the Kennedys meant to us. The petition stated, “We ask Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take on this project and restore the Rose Garden to Jackie’s original design.”

Despite the petition, Dr. Jill Biden has stated that she has no intentions to renovate the Rose Garden, according to her spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

As of Sunday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, the Change.org petition had received 82,111 signatures out of a total of 150,000.