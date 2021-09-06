Melania Trump said she no longer wants to be First Lady: ‘It’s Over.’

According to a source, Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, has no desire to return to the White House as first lady.

The former first lady is said to have told many people in her circle that she had no intention of supporting Donald Trump’s political ambitions or returning to politics.

“She doesn’t want to be first lady again,” a person close to the situation told CNN. “For her, it was a chapter — and that was the end of it.”

Another source familiar with Melania’s indifference in supporting her husband’s political career claimed she is unlikely to attend any of the former president’s rallies, even if he declares his candidacy for president in 2024.

“Instead, it’ll be Lara or Guilfoyle,” says the narrator. They share Trump’s desire to (run) again, but Melania does not,” the person told the publication.

Donald’s son Eric’s wife is Lara Trump, while his eldest son Donald Jr.’s girlfriend is Kimberly Guilfoyle.

During and after her husband’s administration, Mrs. Trump has been known to avoid the spotlight. Melania Trump had only appeared in five on-camera interviews and no print media appearances during Donald Trump’s four-year presidency.

Melania had only been seen in public once since leaving the White House, in July, when she was seen exiting Trump Tower in New York City with her 15-year-old son Barron.

The former first lady is thought to be a full-time resident of Florida’s Mar-a-Lago property. Melania Trump was then questioned by a journalist about whether she was living with her husband at the Florida club where she was rarely seen mixing with guests.

“Aides were careful not to enquire too deeply or openly. “It was unclear here, too, at Mar-a-Lago,” Michael Wolff writes in “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.”

Melania Trump stated in February that she will be opening an office in Palm Beach. It would have two to three full-time employees, two of whom had previously worked in Trump’s administration in the White House.

“Mrs. Melania Trump is announcing the launch of The Melania Trump Office. Please follow this account for news and updates,” her office said in a tweet in February.

Since its inception, Melania Trump’s office has yet to disclose any projects or goals.