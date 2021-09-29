Melania Trump never believed Trump’s denial of the Stormy Daniels affair, according to a new book.

According to a new book, former First Lady Melania Trump never accepted her husband’s denial of his “affair” with porn star Stormy Daniels, whom he met in 2006.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Donald Trump’s press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020, said in an upcoming tell-all book titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” that Melania had barely shown any emotional reaction after Daniels'”affair” with the former president in Lake Tahoe in 2006 was revealed, which her husband later denied.

“Oh, for the love of God, are you kidding me?” According to the book — a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times — Melania told Grisham. “None of it makes sense to me.”

Melania Trump launched a “quiet rebellion” against her husband after learning of his romance with Daniels, according to Grisham, who served as Melania’s chief of staff from April 2020 until January 2021.

According to the book, at one point during her husband’s first State of the Union address in 2018, the former first lady appeared arm-in-arm with a handsome military escort to get under Trump’s skin. Because “the floors of the Capitol were slick,” Melania said the aide was hand-picked.

According to an excerpt acquired by The Washington Post from Grisham’s book, “I laughed to myself since I’d seen the woman navigate muddy roads in her heels.”

According to the book, Melania became increasingly disinterested with politics over time, to the point that she slept through the election night when hundreds of her husband’s supporters gathered in the White House for a party amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mrs. Trump, on the other hand, did not entirely withdraw from politics, and she ended up backing her husband’s concerns about the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.

She allegedly told Grisham, “Something awful happened.”

Melania saw right through her husband’s ploy to ignore the Bidens when she refused to invite Jill to tea at the White House.

Grisham said of the former first lady, “She would always say, ‘Let me think about it,’ or “Let’s see what the West Wing will do.”

After the brawl in the US Capitol, Grisham resigned as Melania Trump’s top aide on January 6. Her book is set to be released on October 5th.