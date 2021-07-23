Melania Trump did not expect Trump to win the presidency in 2016, according to Cohen.

According to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, former First Lady Melania Trump never anticipated her husband to win the presidency during the 2016 election.

Melania Trump’s former lawyer explained why she was rarely seen on her husband’s campaign trail in an interview for Business Insider’s 2016 oral history of how Donald Trump captured the White House and the Republican Party.

“Melania had a minor role in the campaign because she didn’t believe Donald would win. “However, when Donald specifically asked for her opinion on a topic, she gladly gave it,” Cohen claimed.

His comments echoed Mary Jordan’s assertions in her book “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” in which she claimed that even Trump did not expect to win.

According to Jordan’s book, “the election night win came as a surprise even to Trump, according to many on his campaign,” and “little preparation had been done for what happened next,” as CNN noted. “Trump had even discussed flying to one of his golf courses in Scotland right after the election so he wouldn’t have to watch Hillary Clinton celebrate her victory.”

According to the Insider’s oral history, the former first lady agreed with her husband’s assessment of the late Sen. John McCain, saying he was “not a military hero.”

“You’re absolutely correct. McCain isn’t a war hero by any stretch of the imagination. According to political commentator Corey R. Lewandowski’s account, Melania Trump added, “What he has done for the veterans has been awful.”

The former first lady’s administration, on the other hand, refuted Lewandowski’s claim, calling it “inaccurate.”

According to Yahoo News, Mrs. Trump’s office replied in an email to the Insider, “Mrs. Trump appreciates and values all service men and women who have served and are now serving our great Nation.”

After meeting at the Kit Kat Club in New York City in 1998, Melania and Donald Trump married in 2005 in a $42 million-dollar ballroom at Mar-a-Lago. It’s unclear whether the former first lady and her spouse live together.