Megyn Kelly claims that the media exaggerated the severity of the Capitol riots.

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News personality, claimed Monday that national media coverage of the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 made the events appear “so much worse than they actually were.”

On her show, Kelly stated, “There’s no doubt the media portrayed this as so much worse than it actually was.” She mentioned how “a few losers” made the entire group seem horrible.

The disturbances resulted in five deaths, over 500 arrests, a delay in ballot counting, and lawmakers being forced to seek refuge in a shelter. Some rioters demanded that Vice President Mike Pence be hanged.

Kelly spoke with Chrissie Mayr, a comedian who attended a Donald Trump rally.

The former NBC talk show host explained that the majority of the audience is being chastised because of the behavior of a few, and that it is not an insurgency.

“That doesn’t imply the entire crowd was there for that,” Kelly clarified. “As a result, they’ve been tainted by the conduct of a few losers who took a different path. The media then did what it always does, which is to blame any negative behavior on Trump supporters as a whole.”

She went on to say that Trump supporters had been effectively “banned.”

Mayr mentioned being near the Capitol on January 6th. When Mayr made comments denigrating observers who were not at the Capitol, she seemed to forget that Kelly was not there.

“I was there on the 6th, and everyone who was there on the 6th is blown away by how incorrect the media coverage is,” Mayr stated. “At this point, I don’t want to hear anyone’s thoughts on the 6th unless they were literally there, because it was so, like, not a huge deal.”

Kelly was widely chastised on Twitter for her remarks.

Megyn Kelly is what occurs when you keep watering someone who is already nasty.

“The media characterized it as so much worse than it actually was,” Megyn Kelly said of the Capitol rioting. By displaying video of police officers being assaulted and killed,

On January 6th, imagine Megyn Kelly in the Capitol. With White Santa’s sled, she would have barricaded the Senate Floor doors.