Meghan Markle uses her own phone number to call US Senators in support of paid leave.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has personally persuaded senators to reinstate paid family leave in President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending program.

House Democrats made a surprising statement on Wednesday, saying they planned to reinstate four weeks of paid family and medical leave in Biden’s broad Build Back Better plan, which they had previously discarded.

Markle lobbied lawmakers on the matter by contacting Democratic and Republican senators on their private phone numbers, according to reports.

“I’m driving in my automobile. I’m the one behind the wheel. Caller ID is disabled, according to the message. To be honest, I assumed it was Senator Manchin. His calls are being rejected. ‘Sen. Capito?’ she asks. ‘Yes,’ I replied. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, one of the senators Markle contacted, told POLITICO, “This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

The Duchess of Sussex also called Sen. Susan Collins’s (R-ME) private line to urge for the paid leave. Collins claimed she assumed it was Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, on the phone at the time.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, is said to have given Markle the private phone numbers of both GOP senators. Gillibrand has been vociferous about incorporating paid leave in her party’s social spending plan.

The calls come only a month after Markle wrote a letter to Congress encouraging them to include paid family leave in their $1.75 trillion economic plan in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m writing to you on behalf of millions of American families who are raising their voices to declare that comprehensive paid leave should not be a place to compromise or negotiate,” she said in an Oct. 20 letter on PaidLeaveforAll.org.

Many countries, with the exception of the United States, already have federal regulations that guarantee paid family leave for all workers, according to Markle.

Following Manchin’s complaints, Democrats removed the item from the package last week, claiming that the budget reconciliation bill should not be used to pass a program like paid leave. Manchin said he still opposes the measure, despite the Democrat’s surprising decision to reintroduce it into the bill on Wednesday.

“That’s a difficult task, to say the least. According to NBC News, he told reporters, “And they know how I feel about that.”