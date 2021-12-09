Meadows sues Pelosi and the House Committee on the 6th of January, only hours after the panel announced its criminal contempt plan.

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol brawl on Wednesday, just hours after the panel announced plans to refer him for criminal contempt of Congress.

According to The New York Times, Meadows filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, accusing the committee of issuing “two excessively broad and unreasonably burdensome subpoenas” against him. Mr. Meadows suffers the harm of both being illegally pressured into breaching the Constitution, according to the lawsuit, which asks a judge to rule the subpoenas “unlawful and unenforceable.” Meadows failed to show up for a scheduled deposition on Wednesday, and the committee indicated earlier in the day that it planned to vote on a criminal contempt of Congress referral against him for his absence from the interview.

Meadows initially believed the committee would “act in good faith,” according to the complaint. Meadows did, however, get a letter from Verizon on December 4 stating that it will be responding to the committee’s subpoena for Meadows’ personal phone data, according to the lawsuit.

Meadows’ “communications and deliberations were covered by executive privilege” as a former senior executive official in the Trump administration, according to the lawsuit.

The committee has yet to set a date for the vote, but it is expected that the contempt referral will be accepted and then forwarded to the House, where members will most likely pass the referral. If the referral is approved, the Justice Department will make a recommendation for Meadows’ prosecution.

Meadows’ “flawed lawsuit won’t succeed in slowing down the Select Committee’s inquiry or blocking us from receiving the information we’re seeking,” said Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in a statement, according to The Hill.

The committee will examine Meadows’ prosecution proposal next week, according to Thompson and Cheney.

Meadows isn't the only one whose phone records have been subpoenaed by the House select panel, which has already received thousands of pages of documents. Many of the subpoenaed phone data, according to sources familiar with the situation, belong to people who were previously investigated by the Department of Justice for conduct related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The panel has also asked for communication information from a number of people.