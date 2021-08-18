McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country.

McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it left thousands of Americans outside Kabul at the whim of the Taliban.

He said, “Not to mention the translators who worked with us, and other Afghans who are in danger because they collaborated with us, there are up to 15,000 Americans trapped out in the country who probably have to beg the Taliban to allow them come to the airport.” All of this is the result of the choice to withdraw first, and to withdraw in a hasty and inept manner.”

He also chastised Trump for quitting, claiming that the Taliban regard his choice as a military defeat for the US.

“It’s a complete embarrassment.” He stated, “Our allies will not trust us.” “This was an egregiously inept move. Previous presidents, he noted, “wanted to leave Afghanistan as well,” but “in the end, they didn’t because we knew we had the lid on.”

McConnell’s comments come as two Senate aides acknowledged that the US is attempting to remove between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans still in Afghanistan. According to the aides, the US State Department has yet to organize an evacuation of Americans outside of Kabul, despite the fact that there is currently no means to bypass Taliban checkpoints outside of the capital.

The number of Americans outside Kabul is unknown, according to the aides, as first reported by The Washington Post.

The Taliban have stated that they want to provide safe passage to the airport for Americans. They also stated that they will not harm members of the international community in Afghanistan.

“We don’t hold any grudges towards each other. According to NBC News, the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabuhullah Mujahid, declared at a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, “You will not be hurt from our soil.”

The spokesman also stated that the Taliban’s newly formed administration promises to respect women’s rights, including allowing them to work and study. He further claimed that Afghans who fought the Taliban and worked as interpreters and contractors for foreign governments had been “pardoned.”