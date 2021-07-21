McCarthy withdrew his committee nominees on January 6 after Pelosi rejected two of them.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew five candidates to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his picks.

Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana were both rejected by Pelosi from the panel that will investigate the violent Capitol disturbance. Both nominees had a reputation for vehemently protecting former President Donald Trump.

“I must reject Representatives Banks and Jordan’s recommendations to the Select Committee out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, an insistence on the truth, and concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The historic significance of January 6th necessitates this historic decision.”

Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas were all appointed by Pelosi.

According to CNN, Banks, Jordan, and Nehls all objected to the 2020 presidential election being certified.

Pelosi has expressed her displeasure with Pelosi’s decision to reject two House Republican nominees.

McCarthy said at a news conference on Wednesday announcing the withdrawal of his nominations, “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses direction and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to this sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

McCarthy was given the power to nominate five of the committee’s 13 members, with Pelosi having the ability to veto his choices. She was also given the option of selecting eight participants.

Since Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, an outspoken Trump opponent, was chosen as one of Pelosi’s eight members, the committee will stay bipartisan.