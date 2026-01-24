Mbadi Removes Panyako from LAPF Board in Controversial Move

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has made a bold move by revoking Seth Panyako’s position on the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPF) Board, sparking debate over the government’s growing influence in state corporations.

The surprise decision, announced via a special Gazette Notice dated January 23, 2026, marks the end of Panyako’s tenure on the board after his appointment in 2023. As the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Panyako has been a fierce critic of the government’s healthcare policies, a stance many believe led to his removal.

Political Fallout

Under the powers granted to him by the Local Authorities Provident Fund Act, CS Mbadi’s decision to revoke Panyako’s appointment has raised eyebrows. The act allows for such actions under Section 5(1)(d), with Panyako’s ouster taking effect immediately. His role on the board included overseeing the retirement funds of county workers, a position crucial for the management of over Ksh 50 billion in assets.

Insiders within the Treasury suggest that Panyako’s outspoken criticism of government healthcare programs, including his calls for nurse strikes and his opposition to the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), ultimately made his position untenable. A senior official within the Treasury commented, “You cannot sit at the table of government while overturning it from the outside.”

The Union Factor

Panyako’s removal carries significant weight within the union movement. As a prominent figure leading nurses’ strikes and negotiations over collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), his dismissal could be seen as a direct attack on union influence within government bodies. His absence from the LAPF Board is likely to have ripple effects across Kenya’s labor landscape, particularly as unions question the government’s approach to their concerns.

While the removal of Panyako from the board is seen as part of a larger effort by CS Mbadi to replace political appointees with individuals more aligned with the government’s “Bottom-Up” economic agenda, the timing has sparked controversy. Panyako has yet to publicly comment on the decision, a rare silence from a figure known for his frequent media appearances.

As the LAPF looks for Panyako’s replacement, questions linger over whether the new appointee will have the resolve to defend workers’ interests or simply serve as a rubber stamp for the executive’s policies. The ousting of Panyako may only be the beginning of a broader reshaping of Kenya’s state corporations, as the government continues its push to consolidate power within key institutions.