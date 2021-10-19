Matt Gaetz ‘Wingman’ Greenberg’s sentencing has been postponed while the investigation continues.

Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, pleaded guilty in May to various federal charges, including sex trafficking a minor, and a federal judge has postponed his sentencing.

Greenberg, a self-described former “wingman” of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has been giving authorities with information about Gaetz. Due to the numerous leads Greenberg offered, federal prosecutors claim they need additional time to investigate the case.

U.S. attorney Roger Handberg told the judge, “This is definitely not a usual circumstance.” “Mr. Greenberg is a serial offender.” Handberg explained, “What investigators do is they follow up on that to try to corroborate the information that’s been presented.” Greenberg was “not alone,” according to Handberg, who added that the odd circumstance had a “lot of lines of investigation” being pursued.

According to sources, Greenberg has handed up years of Venmo and Cash App transactions, as well as thousands of images and videos and access to social media accounts. Greenberg has not been named in any of Handberg’s inquiries. According to reports, Greenberg and Gaetz briefed the Justice Department about interactions with women who were either paid or given goods in exchange for sex.

Gaetz has been under investigation since November, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be charged with soliciting and having sex with a juvenile. The Attorney General routinely approves indictments of serving legislators.

Greenberg is accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old, according to Gaetz, who has denied the claims. Gaetz is also being probed for obstructing justice after talking about the case with an ex-girlfriend and another prospective witness in the case. Gaetz disputes the charges, and the ex-girlfriend is requesting immunity from prosecutors in exchange for her testimony.

Gaetz has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Greenberg faces a minimum penalty of 12 years in jail, with his sentencing set for March 2022.