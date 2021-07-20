Matt Gaetz Net Worth: His Parents Are Among America’s Wealthiest 1%

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has been in the news for months as a result of a Justice Department investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a juvenile, which he has denied. As of 2021, here’s how much the politician and his family are worth.

According to Forbes, the Republican congressman, who has represented Florida’s 1st congressional district since 2017, listed assets ranging from $235,000 to $625,000 on his most recent Congressional disclosure form.

Gaetz owns multiple undeveloped parcels in Florida worth between $19,000 and $110,000, according to his report, and has retirement accounts worth between $65,000 and $150,000. His largest source of wealth is a $100,000 to $250,000 ownership in CareGivers, a senior home care company.

Gaetz’s annual pay as a lawmaker is $174,000 per year.

His assets, however, pale in comparison to his parents, Don and Victoria Gaetz, who have a net worth of $29.6 million as of June 2020. This is according to Don’s financial disclosure form as a member of the Triumph Gulf Coast board of directors in Florida.

According to Forbes, Gaetz and his family have a combined net worth of roughly $30 million as a result of this.

Don, a former Florida Senate president, co-founded Vitas Healthcare, a hospice provider that was sold for $406 million to Cincinnati plumbing company Roto-Rooter in 2004.

According to Don’s report, Gaetz’s parents’ assets include publicly traded equities worth about $3 million, investments in three private companies worth $4.6 million, and 13 real estate holdings.

According to the paper, the elder Gaetz’s real estate investments are worth $14.6 million. According to the declaration, they include six seaside residences on Florida’s panhandle, a New York City apartment, lots in four other states, and an interest in a Pensacola office building.

According to Don’s statement, he has $6.8 million in cash stored in several accounts. The couple reportedly owns a 2013 Mercedes-Benz S550 as well as “antiques, imported rugs, furniture, and books” valued at $375,000, according to the site.

One of the couple’s homes, a $125,000 home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was featured in the 1998 film “The Truman Show.” According to Celebrity Net Worth, it was the residence of Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) and Meryl Burbank (Laura Linney) in the film.

During the event, comedian Walter Masterson pranked Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Brief News from Washington Newsday.