Matt Gaetz has stated that he is interested in hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., announced on his “Firebrand with Matt Gaetz” program on Wednesday that he will employ Kyle Rittenhouse as his congressional intern.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with four felonies: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and endangering the safety of others.

When he shot and killed two people and wounded a third with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon in August 2020 amid riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, he claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The jury in the Rittenhouse murder trial is still deliberating.

If convicted, the penalties range from more than 12 years in prison to life in prison.

“You know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would make a fantastic congressional intern.” “We may go out to him to see if he’d be interested in assisting the country in other ways,” Gaetz, who is known for making provocative statements, added.

After re-watching drone footage submitted by the defense, the jury is on its third day of deliberations, with the intention of declaring the trial a mistrial. Rittenhouse’s defense claims that the then-17-year-old did not attend the protests with the intent of inciting violence. He proceeded to aid police officers and emergency services as well as defend private property.

Gaetz appeared to agree with this point of view.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent and deserving of acquittal. In fact, he’d make a fantastic Congressional Intern,” Matt Gaetz said in a tweet early Wednesday.

Gaetz also took issue with the “QAnon Shaman’s” sentence.

For his role in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, Jacob Chansley, a 34-year-old Phoenix man renowned for wearing a Viking hat and fur jacket, was sentenced to 41 months in jail on Wednesday.

“This QAnon Shaman is a relatively innocuous, nonviolent vegan, and the idea that he has to spend three and a half years in prison to settle some type of political score defies justice,” Gaetz stated on his show.

Gaetz is being investigated by the Department of Justice for alleged sex trafficking. Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate, pled guilty to six federal crimes in May, including sex trafficking of a juvenile. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and is not facing any charges.

“The American people deserve a Department of Justice that is the least politically charged agency in Washington, but instead we have the most politically charged agency in Washington,” Gaetz added.