Mark Meadows had planned to work with the Jan. 6 Committee, but he changed his mind.

Mark Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, indicated on Tuesday via a letter sent to CNN and others that, while Meadows initially agreed to assist with the Jan. 6 committee, he would no longer do so.

Meadows’ decision to comply was a departure from the conventional standard of allies declining to testify in the case of former President Donald Trump. During the final months of Trump’s administration, he served as his Chief of Staff.

“In short, we now have every indication from information supplied to us last Friday — on which Mr. Meadows could expect to be questioned — that the Select Committee has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning executive privilege,” said the letter, which was sent in an email to Chairperson Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Meadows and Terwilliger learned that the committee issued subpoenas from a third-party communications provider over the weekend, according to the letter, and believe that this ignores the broad scope of information that would include personal matters, which they believe are unrelated to the investigation.

Trump’s staunchest supporter The House committee is pressing for answers, as seen by Steve Bannon’s detention and criminal case. Bannon was charged with contempt of court on Nov. 12 after he failed to comply with a subpoena issued on Sept. 23.

The letter also mentions Chairperson Thompson’s remarks about another witness scheduled to testify in front of the committee. According to Thompson, pleading Fifth Amendment rights amounted to the witness acknowledging his guilt, which Meadows and Terwilliger believe is an unreasonable claim.

“It is well-established that Congress’s subpoena power is confined to the pursuit of a valid legislative purpose…,” the letter reads. Requests that violate the Separation of Powers by targeting current or former Executive officials must be narrowly tailored, even if there is a legislative purpose… the Select Committee has made apparent that it does not intend to respect these fundamental constitutional constraints.” Bannon, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Michael Flynn, Kayleigh McEnany, and Stephen Miller are among the 45 people and organizations called to testify by the committee on Jan. 6, including the Proud Boys and Stop the Steal.