Marjorie Taylor Greene compares the sign that says “No Vax, No Service” to segregation.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., detailed how a private firm decided to segregate non-vaccinated customers.

On Sunday night, Greene shared a photo of a sign at an Atlanta restaurant that read, “NO VAX, NO SERVICE.” Following a few good covid cases last week, the restaurant believed the sign was required.

“This is segregation,” Greene began her Twitter statement.

This is referred to as segregation.

Will you be screening people for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagious diseases at the door? pic.twitter.com/osUBTYqGCg

The majority of the ailments described by Greene are not fatal, and private firms can refuse service to anyone for a variety of reasons that are not grounds for discrimination.

This isn’t the first time Greene has made a venomous remark about the vaccine.

She once compared the Holocaust and Nazism to mask laws and vaccination campaigns. “Vaccinated employees get the vaccinated logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear the gold star,” Greene tweeted at first.

Greene apologized for the remarks in June, calling them “offensive” and “hurtful,” and saying she is “truly sorry” and plans to “own” her errors.

At a press conference, Greene added, “There is no parallel to the Holocaust.”

“I made a mistake… this afternoon I attended the Holocaust Museum,” Marjorie Taylor Greene says. There is nothing comparable to the Holocaust.” pic.twitter.com/skrF6YyC3u

President Biden’s door-to-door efforts to have people vaccinated have been compared to the “brown shirts” by Greene.

“People have a choice; they don’t need your medical brown shirts knocking on their door demanding vaccinations. Greene wrote, “You can’t make people participate in the human experiment.”

Greene was banned from Twitter for 12 hours on July 19 after he broke the company’s policy against spreading false information on COVID-19.