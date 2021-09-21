Manny Pacquiao Isn’t the Wealthiest Senator in the Philippines: Who is the most important person in the world?

Despite his successful boxing career and lucrative sponsorship deals, Manny Pacquiao is not the Philippines’ richest senator.

According to the 2020 summary of Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) released on Monday, Cynthia Villar remains the wealthiest of the country’s 24 senators.

Villar, 71, has a net worth of P3.87 billion ($77.2 million), keeping her 2019 title of richest Philippine senator, according to ABS-CBN News. Villar’s family has enterprises in the Philippines, including real estate, retail, land development, and utilities.

According to his SALN, the only eight-division world champion in boxing and a 2022 presidential candidate trailed Villar in second position with a net worth of P3.18 billion ($63.4 million).

Villar’s SALN summary shows that she has a total asset value of P3,875,696,435.00, with liabilities listed “N/A” or “Not Applicable.”

Her net wealth has improved marginally since her SALN summary of P3.814 billion ($76.1 million) in 2019.

Pacquiao’s net worth climbed by P10 million, to P3.17 billion, from P3.17 billion in 2019.

With a net worth of P581 million, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto rounded out the top three wealthiest senators in the Philippines.

It’s not shocking that Villar has collected so much fortune. According to Forbes, her husband, Manuel “Manny” Villar, the country’s former house speaker and senate president, is the Philippines’ second richest person, just behind the Sy siblings. Villar is also No. 352 on Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires.

The self-made billionaire’s net worth is currently $6.8 billion.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, remains the richest athlete in the Philippines, having recently been named as the government party’s presidential nominee for 2022.

According to Bleacher Report, his last fight against Yordenis Ugas secured him a $5 million payday. In addition, pay-per-view purchases may have netted him more than $25 million.

According to ABS-CBN News, below is a list of the Philippines’ top 5 wealthiest senators and their current stated net worth based on the 2020 SALN summary:

Sen. Cynthia Villar has a total of P3,875,696,435 in her account.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao has a net worth of P3,187,092,600.69.

Ralph Recto, Senate President Pro Tempore: P581,071,657.97

Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Majority Leader: P220,736,702.43

P179,958,909.30 Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.